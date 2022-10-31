© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Black girl magic' Texas judicial candidates that campaigned together in 2018 run again in 2022

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
Judge Erica Hughes. (Courtesy)
Judge Erica Hughes. (Courtesy)

Four years ago, 17 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, Texas — home to Houston — marking a record 19 on the bench there. Their campaign was known as “Harris County Black Girl Magic.” This year, 15 of those elected in 2018 are up for re-election.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with judge Erica Hughes, now a federal immigration judge, about how much their presence made a difference on the bench.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now