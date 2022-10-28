© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELECTION RESULTS: How Florida voted for the state House, Senate, and local referendums

Officials in Maine have found some license plates too expressive

Published October 28, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license plates. Some I've seen include OKFINE, MAAAAD with four As, and also, no offense (ph) - good when you cut somebody off. But the state of Maine finds some plates too expressive. Years ago, the state eliminated its review of license plate applications, but now the state is adding rules. Expletives and sexual references are inappropriate. Apparently, there was a bit too much FRESPCH. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now