Are we logging off? The latest on Elon Musk, Twitter and the news media

Published October 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter. He fired several top executives immediately and likely has more changes in mind.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks about it with NPR’s Bobby Allyn.

Even if you don’t use Twitter, your favorite journalists probably are. And that affects the news.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with journalist Femi Oke about Twitter and the news media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

