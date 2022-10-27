© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Vanilla Beane, D.C.'s Hat Lady, died at age 103

By Jason Fuller,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana SummersAilsa Chang
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT

Vanilla Beane, affectionately known as Washington, D.C.'s Hat Lady, died Sunday at age 103. Her legacy includes her designs and her effect on D.C fashion.

