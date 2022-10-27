© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Mortgage rates are now above 7% on average nationally

By Chris Arnold,
Kai McNameeUri BerlinerJuana Summers
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT

It's harder to afford a home than it's been in decades as a steep run-up in prices, both during the pandemic and interest rates now, hit buyers from both sides.

Chris Arnold
Kai McNamee
Uri Berliner
Juana Summers
