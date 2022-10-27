© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Afrobeats is all about happy vibes': Rising star King Promise reflects on the genre's future

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
King Promise performs on a recent U.S. tour stop. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)
King Promise performs on a recent U.S. tour stop. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)

A genre of music from Ghana and Nigeria is gaining traction around the world. It’s called Afrobeats, with a “S,” and is not to be confused with Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how artists can keep up the momentum. She catches up with King Promise, a rising Afrobeats star, while on a recent U.S. tour stop.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes interviews King Promise. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now