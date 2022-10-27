© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Acclaimed short-story collection 'If I Survive You' explores Jamaican-American immigrant experience

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
The cover of "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery. (Courtesy)
The cover of "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery. (Courtesy)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernades speaks with author Jonathan Escoffery about his debut short-story collection “If I Survive You.” The stories follow the lives of a family from Jamaica and their American-born son. The book was long-listed for this year’s National Book Award for fiction.

Jonathan Escoffery. (Cola Casados)

Book excerpt: ‘If I Survive You’

By Jonathan Escoffery

Excerpted from”If I Survive You” by Jonathan Escoffery. Published by MCD, an imprint of Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Copyright © 2022 by Jonathan Escoffery. All rights reserved.

