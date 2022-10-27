1A Remaking America: What's weighing on the minds of high schoolers?

Young people can be those most vulnerable to society’s most pressing issues, like Gun violence, poverty, sexual assault, and addiction. Gen Z is also more likely to struggle with mental health issues than any other generation. That’s according to the American Psychological Association.

Teenagers under 18 years old don’t have a vote, but they do have a voice. They’re organizing protests and using social media to make themselves heard.

According to PEW research, Gen Z – those born between 1996 and 2012 — are the most racially diverse generation. They’re also the first generation of so-called “digital natives” to grow up with smartphones.

As part of our “Remaking America” collaboration with WFPL, 1A visited the West End of Louisville, Kentucky, to hear from high schoolers from across the city.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

