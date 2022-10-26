© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What we can learn from Ye's latest controversy

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

There’s more fallout over Ye, formerly known as Kanye West,  and his recent antisemitic comments. Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald and Celtics player Jaylen Brown have dropped out of Ye’s sports agency, Donda Sports. Adidas ended its relationship with the artist, among other companies.

But Ye has been controversial for years. In 2018, he said slavery was a choice. In 2013, he sold merch with prominent Confederate flags on it. So why is it only now that his comments appear to be crossing a line with his corporate connections?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Chenjerai Kumanyika, assistant professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, and Karen Attiah, columnist for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

