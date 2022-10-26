© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Questions about Fetterman's health dominate Pennsylvania Senate debate

Published October 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

Political strategists Adrienne Elrod and John Brabender join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to assess how Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman did last night in their first and only debate in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, as well as the latest following gubernatorial debates in New York and Michigan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now