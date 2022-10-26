© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Is it triple-demic season? A perfect storm of COVID, flu and RSV virus

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

COVID cases are on the rise, flu season is upon us and now patients with respiratory syncytial virus are filling up hospitals. Public health officials are calling it a triple-demic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alamaba Birmingham.

