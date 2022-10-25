© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Users are reporting problems sending and receiving WhatsApp messages

By The Associated Press
Published October 25, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
The WhatsApp icon is seen on an iPhone in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2018.
Martin Meissner
/
AP
The WhatsApp icon is seen on an iPhone in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2018.

LONDON — People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It's wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.

The Associated Press
