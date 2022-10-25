© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moscow appeals court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence

By Charles Maynes,
Alejandra Marquez JanseAshley BrownNishant DahiyaJuana Summers
Published October 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT

A Moscow appeals court upheld American basketball player Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence on drug smuggling charges.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Charles Maynes
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Nishant Dahiya
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now