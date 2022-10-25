© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published October 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister. Her party's roots emerge from the ashes of Italy's fascist movement.

Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
