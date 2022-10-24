© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
LGBTQ+ Afghans are still in grave danger. Here's how things stand

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

Editor’s note: This segment contains mentions of sexual assault and harassment.

In the year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, many LGBTQ+ Afghans have fled the country. Had they stayed, they would face sexual violence, torture and death.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears from an LBGTQ+ refugee and Bridget Crawford, Legal Director of Immigration Equality, an organization working with LGBTQ+ Afghan refugees.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

