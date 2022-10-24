© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Chinese markets falter after Xi consolidates power

Published October 24, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

One day into President Xi Jinping’s new term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, China’s financial markets are in flux. The turmoil is being accredited to the private sector being caught by surprise by Xi’s political maneuverings to consolidate his power.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

