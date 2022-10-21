© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Russian tactics in Ukraine are similar to those in Syria

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

Eight months after Russia invaded, Ukraine continues its counter-offensives in the east and south to try to reclaim as much territory as it can before winter.

Facing battlefield losses, Russia has responded with missile and drone attacks mostly targeting critical infrastructure, including the power grid. This tactic echoes Russia’s direct involvement in Syria’s long civil war supporting autocrat Bashar al-Assad.

To talk about these latest developments, we’re joined by retired British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former commanding officer of the UK’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear regiment.

