© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics roundtable: From Truss resignation to midterms

Published October 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

We look at some of the week’s political news, including what the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss means for the U.S., and what issues are top of mind for voters less than three weeks from the midterm elections.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Eric Westervelt speak with Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent and Playbook co-author for Politico, and Margaret Talev, Axios managing editor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now