Live music's long and complex history in America

Published October 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT

Live music is more than musicians playing music in front of an audience. According to Smith College music professor and rock music historian Steve Waksman, it’s also a major business venture. Waksman’s book “Live Music in America: A History from Jenny Lind to Beyoncé” delves into live music as a complex cultural and business phenomenon.

Karen Brown of New England Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

