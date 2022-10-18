© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UK prime minister under pressure after economic woes and U-turns

Published October 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologized for the chaos surrounding her recent mini-budget. The budget crashed the country’s currency, rattled financial markets and led to her firing her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng.

The successor — former leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt — has subsequently reversed almost the entire budget. Polling also indicates that support has all but evaporated for the Truss after only six weeks into the job.

Calum Macdonald is a host and reporter for Times Radio in the UK and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now