Study: Chemical hair straighteners linked to uterine cancer risk

Published October 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

People who regularly use chemical hair straighteners could be at higher risk of developing uterine cancer, according to a new study by the National Institutes of Health.

The higher risk was among women from all races and ethnicities, but Black women use chemical hair straighteners at higher rates, as many face discrimination for wearing their hair naturally.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Jessica Shepherd, the founder of Her Viewpoint, an online women’s health forum, and a board-certified OB/GYN and chief medical officer at Verywell Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
