'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California

California’s water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka “toilet to tap,” got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can’t solve the state’s water problems.

A wastewater recycling facility in Orange County currently provides recycled potable water to a million residents and there are plans to expand that dramatically.

Erin Stone of KPCC reports.

