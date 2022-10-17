© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California

Published October 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT

California’s water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka “toilet to tap,” got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can’t solve the state’s water problems.

A wastewater recycling facility in Orange County currently provides recycled potable water to a million residents and there are plans to expand that dramatically.

Erin Stone of KPCC reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

