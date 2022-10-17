The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday.

The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said among the victims were a married a couple who were expecting a child in the coming months. He added that 18 people have been pulled from the wreckage of one residential building.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shymhal said Monday's deadly attack appeared to have targeted energy infrastructure. It's the second time this month Russia has struck the capital. Last week, a barrage of Russian missiles blasted Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, killing at least 19 people.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Ukrainian serviceman attempts to shoot down a drone in Kyiv on Monday.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man falls on the ground following a drone strike in Kyiv on Monday.

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images / Getty Images Ukrainian military members run for cover during an attack from "kamikaze drones" in Kyiv early Monday morning.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP Medics help an injured woman after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv on Monday.

Roman Hrytsyna / AP / AP Firefighters work in the rubble of a building in Kyiv on Monday.

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images / Getty Images People take cover in a parking lot next to their apartment in Kyiv as the city was under attack by "kamikaze drones" in early Monday morning.

Roman Hrytsyna / AP / AP Police officers stand next to the body of a man killed after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital early Monday, the blasts echoing across the city, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks to reporters next to a building destroyed by a drone Monday.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A local resident photographs a street after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.