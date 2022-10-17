© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

She survived a mass shooting in 2015, and she's sharing her story in a graphic novel

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Matt OzugJuana Summers
Published October 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist Kindra Neely about her debut graphic novel, Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
All Things Considered
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Matt Ozug
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now