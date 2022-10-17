© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
A rare bit of good financial news: Cost of living adjustment for social security recipients

Published October 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

It was announced last week that there would be a substantial cost of living adjustment (COLA) for social security recipients. Next year’s COLA of 8.7% will be the biggest jump in over 40 years. It is a rare spot of good news in the current economic climate as other figures showed wages failing to keep pace with inflation, meaning most workers have seen a real-time decrease wages.

Jill Schlesinger is a CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money” and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more.

