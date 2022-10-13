© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The tipping point in Iran

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Protests in Iran have been growing for four weeks. Striking oil workers are latest to join a movement that has attracted widespread international support.

The anger directed toward Iran’s supreme leader was prompted by the death of a young Kurdish woman. Mahsa Amini was arrested by the country’s “morality police” for not covering all her hair.

She died in police custody.

Over the past dozen or so years, Iranians have erupted against their regime, only for demonstrations to fizzle out, suppressed by a well-practiced system of suppression. Will this time be any different?

Revolutions can be sparked by an individual act. Is one now underway in Iran?

 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Rupert Allman
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now