Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families

On Wednesday, a jury in a Connecticut court ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay families of the Sandy Hook massacre almost $1 billion dollars in damages. Jones repeated for years that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a government hoax.

New York Times reporter and author Elizabeth Williamson joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss reactions to and consequences of the jury’s decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.