© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families

Published October 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT

On Wednesday, a jury in a Connecticut court ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay families of the Sandy Hook massacre almost $1 billion dollars in damages. Jones repeated for years that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a government hoax.

New York Times reporter and author Elizabeth Williamson joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss reactions to and consequences of the jury’s decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now