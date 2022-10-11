© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What's next for Burkina Faso after second coup this year?

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

In Burkina Faso, the dust is settling after the nation’s second coup of the year. The takeover by military forces saw a young officer — Ibrahim Traoré — installed as the interim president of the land-locked, west African country.

What might the future hold for Traoré and the nation which he, at least for the time being, is now the leader of?

Sam Mednick is a Burkina Faso correspondent for the Associated Press and joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

