Women over 50 are the most undecided bloc of voters this election

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published October 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
A new poll from AARP surveyed 800 women across the U.S. and found that more than half of respondents are still unclear on which Congressional candidates they will vote for in five weeks.

Women over the age of 50 cast over a third of the ballots in the 2018 and 2020 elections and are among one of the most reliable voting blocs in midterm elections.

Christine Matthews is the president of Bellwether Research and Consulting, they worked with AARP to conduct the nationwide survey.

“We see this group of voters as incredibly diverse,” she told 1A Producer Chris Remington. “The one thing they all have in common is they will show up to vote. There are some things that bring everyone together regardless of your ethnicity or geography — concerns about the state of democracy, inflation, and social security.”

The economy is one of the greatest concerns raised by respondents. More than one-third of voters who identify as women say they are less financially secure than they expected they’d be at this stage of their lives.

Chris Remington
Chris Remington knew he wanted to work in public radio beginning in middle school, as WHYY played in his car rides to and from school in New Jersey. He’s freelanced for All Things Considered and was a desk associate for CBS Radio News in New York City. Most recently, he was producing for Capital Public Radio’s Insight booking guests, conducting research and leading special projects at Sacramento’s NPR affiliate.
