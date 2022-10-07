© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
How the fight over mail-in ballots and election laws is playing out in Wisconsin

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Voters fill out ballots on Wisconsin's state primary day on Aug. 9, 2022 at Concord Community Center in Sullivan, WI. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
Absentee ballots are already on their way out to voters in Wisconsin, one of the most closely watched states in this year’s midterm elections.

In 2020, Wisconsin saw an explosion in the number of people who voted by mail or dropped off their ballots in a drop box, thanks mostly to the pandemic. Led by former President Donald Trump, many Republicans seized on those changes to spread baseless claims of voter fraud. But the fight over how elections are run remains a campaign issue in the midterms, and Republicans have vowed to change election laws if they win.

Here & Now‘s Chris Bentley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

