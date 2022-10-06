© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Medical student uses social media to combat racial health disparities

Published October 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

Washington State University medical student Joel Bervell has spent a large part of the pandemic sharing vital health information with his Black followers on social media. He uses Twitter and Instagram to share tips, history, advice and support for followers, but his most successful tool is TikTok.

In this wide-ranging interview, Bervell explains to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd what he does, why he does it, how he does it and what’s next.

