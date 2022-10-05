© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
President Biden travels to hurricane-ravaged Florida and tries to fly above a political storm

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

President Biden is in Florida Wednesday promising federal support to help rebuild hurricane-ravaged areas and meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, residents and small business owners there. He is also meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival in 2024 who attacks Biden regularly.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Asma Khalid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

