See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities. ⁠

Take a look at the photos.

/ Thomas James for WGCU/NPR / Thomas James for WGCU/NPR Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway.

/ Thomas James for WGCU/NPR / Thomas James for WGCU/NPR Boats are piled off on the marina of Fisherman's Wharf.

/ Thomas James for WGCU/NPR / Thomas James for WGCU/NPR The Causeway leading to Fort Myers Beach and at the end, the Times Square area, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.

/ Thomas James for WGCU/NPR / Thomas James for WGCU/NPR The Fort Myers Beach Lighthouse was left standing after Hurricane Ian.

/ Thomas James for WGCU/NPR / Thomas James for WGCU/NPR This is the view farther south on Estero Boulevard, the main drag on Fort Myers Beach.

/ Thomas James for WGCU/NPR / Thomas James for WGCU/NPR Sanibel beaches eroded as storm surge cut inlets into the island. It's unknown what happened to nesting turtles.