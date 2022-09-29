© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Telegram app has a global doxing issue

By Ailsa Chang,
Megan LimJustine Kenin
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT

The messaging and social media app Telegram has a major doxing problem. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Peter Guest, who reported on the global issue in Wired.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Megan Lim
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
