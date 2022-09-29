© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage

By Juana Summers,
Mia VenkatKathryn Fox
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Fort Myers, Fla., resident Bobby Pratt about the damage Hurricane Ian had on his town.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Mia Venkat
Kathryn Fox
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now