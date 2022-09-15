These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis at age 41.

We take a look at his career. He played in more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.

/ Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images June 3, 2021: Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images / Getty Images January 30, 2020: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand during his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Don Emmert / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 28, 2018: Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during their 2018 U.S. Open men's match in New York.

Peter Parks / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images January 16, 2017: Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a return against Austria's Jurgen Melzer during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

/ Alex Livesey/Getty Images / Alex Livesey/Getty Images July 6, 2003: Wimbledon Champions Roger Federer of Switzerland and Serena Williams of the U.S. pose for photographs prior to attending the Wimbledon Ball at the Savoy Hotel in London.

/ Will Russell/Getty Images / Will Russell/Getty Images January 1, 2019: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a shot to Serena Williams of the United States in the mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

Christophe Ena / AP / AP June 7, 2009: Switzerland's Roger Federer jubilates after defeating Sweden's Robin Soderling during their men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

/ David Gray/AFP via Getty Images / David Gray/AFP via Getty Images January 30, 2020: Switzerland's Roger Federer ties his head band during a break in his men's singles semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images January 22, 2016: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles match on day five of the 2016 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

/ Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images May 25, 2019: Roger Federer signing autographs for his fans in Suzanne Lenglen court during Roland Garros kids day in Paris, France.

/ Clive Brunskill/Getty Images / Clive Brunskill/Getty Images November 9, 2013: Roger Federer of Switzerland serves during his men's singles match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during day six of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena in London, England.

/ Matthew Stockman/Getty Images / Matthew Stockman/Getty Images August 14, 2010: Roger Federer of Switzerland is congratulated at the net by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after their match during the semifinals of the Rogers Cup at the Rexall Centre in Toronto, Canada.

/ Julian Finney/Getty Images / Julian Finney/Getty Images May 9, 2019: Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Gael Monfils of France during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

/ Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images / Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images October 27, 2019: Swiss Roger Federer raises the trophy after his 10th victory at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel.