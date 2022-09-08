These photos follow the life of Queen Elizabeth II — from childhood to the throne

Following a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has died at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, Buckingham Palace reported on Thursday. She was 96 years old.

We take a look at Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary life.

/ AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Left photo (October 9, 1926): Princess Elizabeth is pictured in her baby carriage for her first outing. Right photo (October 9, 1938): Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret ride in a carriage with the King and Queen to attend a morning service in Scotland.

/ Ullstein Bild/Getty Images / Ullstein Bild/Getty Images Circa 1930s: King George VI rides horses with his daughter Princess Elizabeth.

/ Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images July 5, 1937: Lord Elphinstone (left) greets the British Royal Family. From left: Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (second from left), Princess Margaret (third from left), Princess Elizabeth (third from right) and King George VI (far right) at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh, Scotland.

/ AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Circa 1940s: Princess Elizabeth changes the wheel of a military vehicle during World War II.

/ AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images November 20, 1947: Members of the British royal family and guests pose around Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London, England.

/ Mirrorpix/Getty Images / Mirrorpix/Getty Images 1950: Queen Elizabeth II makes her Christmas Day broadcast from Government House, Auckland, New Zealand.

/ AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Circa 1951: Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, are seen with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales (left) and Princess Anne (right).

/ Intercontinentale/AFP/Getty Images / Intercontinentale/AFP/Getty Images June 2, 1953: Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (left) and the bishop of Bath and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honor carry her train.

/ Fox Photos/Getty Images / Fox Photos/Getty Images March 23, 1954: Queen Elizabeth II, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing formal dress as they are greeted on their arrival at Parliament House for the State Banquet in Australia.

/ Associated Press / Associated Press April 3, 1957: Queen Elizabeth II (center) with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and the Duke of Beaufort.

/ STF/AFP/Getty Images / STF/AFP/Getty Images October 15, 1969: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross railway station in London, England with her four Corgi dogs after holidays in Balmoral Castle and before welcoming at Buckingham Palace the American astronauts of Apollo 11 who walked on the moon.

/ Keystone/Getty Images / Keystone/Getty Images May 1970: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Town Hall in Sydney with Emmet McDermott, Lord Mayor of Sydney, during her tour of Australia. She is there in connection with the bicentenary of Captain Cook's 1770 expedition to Australia.

/ Associated Press / Associated Press July 29, 1981: Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England.

/ Associated Press / Associated Press July 26, 1981: Queen Elizabeth II presents her son Prince Charles with a trophy after the Prince's team, England II, beat Spain 10-5 for the Silver Jubilee Polo Cup at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England.

/ McCarthy/Getty Images / McCarthy/Getty Images June 9, 1982: United States President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II attend attend a gala dinner at Windsor Castle in London, England.

/ Mirrorpix/Getty Images / Mirrorpix/Getty Images September 4, 1982: The Royal family share a joke with Geoff Capes as they attend the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland. From left: The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Geoff Capes.

/ Walter Dhladhla/AFP/Getty Images / Walter Dhladhla/AFP/Getty Images March 20, 1995: Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela walk from the president's office to parliament in Cape Town, South Africa during the queen's week-long celebratory visit to the country.

/ Sion Touhig/ Images / Sion Touhig/ Images June 4, 2002: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ride in the Golden State Carriage at the head of a parade from Buckingham Palace to St. Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee along The Mall in London, England.

/ Tim Graham/AFP/Getty Images / Tim Graham/AFP/Getty Images November 18, 2007: Queen Elizabeth II (center) and Prince Philip (right front) are joined by Prince Charles (left front), Prince Edward (right back), Princess Anne (center back) and Prince Andrew (left back).

/ Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images May 18, 2011: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, visit the Guinness Storehouse and watch the pouring of a pint in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Queen's visit to Ireland was the first by a monarch since 1911.

/ Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images July 27, 2012: Queen Elizabeth II speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, England.

/ Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images / Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images June 14, 2014: Members of the British royal family watch the fly-past as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour. From left: Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; Prince Harry; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

/ Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images / WPA Pool/Getty Images June 12, 2016: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to guests attending "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday on The Mall in London, England.

/ Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images / UK Press/Getty Images May 13, 2017: Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover around the Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, England.

/ Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images / Getty Images June 14, 2018: Queen Elizabeth II laughs with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during the pair's first engagement at a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018.

/ Yui Mok/Getty Images / Yui Mok/Getty Images April 17, 2021: Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh, into St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9, 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. Only 30 guests were invited to his funeral due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

/ Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images / POOL/AFP via Getty Images May 11, 2021: Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech on the Sovereign's Throne as Prince Charles (right) listens in the House of Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London, England.

/ Steve Parson/Getty Images / Getty Images June 13, 2021: Queen Elizabeth II (center) with United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

/ Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Getty Images / WPA Pool/Getty Images February 5, 2022: Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House in King's Lynn, England.

Jonathan Brady / AP / AP June 2, 2022: Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.