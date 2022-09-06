© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
E-cigarette company Juul reaches settlement over its marketing of vaping products

By Yuki Noguchi
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT

E-cigarette company Juul has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with more than 30 states over its marketing of vaping products.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
