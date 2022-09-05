California could see blackouts as heat wave taxes the power grid

As Californians crank up the air conditioning during a heat wave, state officials are urging consumers to limit their electricity use to avoid strain on the power grid – and the potential for rolling blackouts.

A California grid operator issued a power grid emergency alert on Monday and renewed calls for people to find ways to conserve electricity use this week during afternoons and evenings to prevent outages.

For the sixth consecutive day, a statewide Flex Alert was in effect on Monday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT. During a Flex Alert, consumers are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights.

"We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave," said Elliot Mainzer, the chief executive officer of California Independent System Operator, known as Caiso. "Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday is at all-time record levels and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly."

Mainszer said Flex Alerts have been helping alleviate stress on the power grid, but that consumers will need to ramp up their level of conservation by two or three times.

