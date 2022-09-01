© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new school brings fresh concerns about the mental health of students

By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT

As children wrap up their first week of school, we check in with educators and mental health care providers about how they are doing emotionally.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now