Identical twins who married identical twins start their families

Published August 26, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Identical twins Brittany and Briana Dean always dreamed of marrying another pair of twins. Identical twins Jeremy and Josh Salyers shared that same dream. How better to realize it than attending a Twins Day Festival, which they all did in 2017 in Ohio. The four met and married each other a year later, then both couples gave birth to sons five months apart. The boys are cousins, but their genetics are similar to siblings. And all six of them live together in the same house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

