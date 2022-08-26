© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms

By Darian Woods
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT

Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.

