Albert Daniel Sanchez, 82: Eric Clapton's 'Tears in Heaven'

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.

This was our dad's favorite song. He loved classical guitar. When we were kids, my sister, brother, and I danced around him as he played.

Our dad was full of life. He was generous with his time and was always eager to help others. He could fix anything, even broken hearts. He was one of the original girl dads: He coached our softball teams, taught us how to pitch a tent and showed us how to repair things with a hammer, screwdriver and even a butter knife!

In addition to being a Super Dad and "Grand Paw," he was an incredible, loving husband. He and my mom were happily married for 59 years. In his last days, he told us, "I love your mother so much." They were inseparable.

We are doing our best to carry on. We know he is in heaven, keeping watch over us. —Lori Sanchez, daughter

