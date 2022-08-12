© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act

By Kelsey Snell
Published August 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT

The House votes Friday to give final congressional approval to a package of climate, health care and tax measures that Democrats have been negotiating for over a year.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Kelsey Snell
