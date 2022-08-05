© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia

By Miguel Perez
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT

The new album from Deaton Chris Anthony, Sid the Kid, conjures a glitchy, abrasive, digital nostalgia from his childhood in Kansas.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
