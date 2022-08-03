© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona

KJZZ | By Ben Giles
Published August 3, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT

While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.


