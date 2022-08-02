© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT

Voters in Kansas are deciding Tuesday whether to amend the state's constitution and open the door to more restrictive abortion laws in the future.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now