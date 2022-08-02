© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Washington

Published August 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Washington, two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection are aiming to fend off primary opponents.

Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party.

Washington is mostly an all-mail-voting state, and polls close at 8 p.m. PT, or 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now