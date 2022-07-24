© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A guaranteed income program in rural Georgia hopes to reduce income inequality

By Stephan Bisaha,
Aubri Juhasz
Published July 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT

Guaranteed income programs are often associated with big cities. A new program aims to help residents in rural Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gulf Newsroom

Tags

US / World
Stephan Bisaha
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz is the education reporter for New Orleans Public Radio. Before coming to New Orleans, she was a producer for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. She helped lead the show's technology and book coverage and reported her own feature stories, including the surge in cycling deaths in New York City and the decision by some states to offer competitive video gaming to high school students as an extracurricular activity.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now