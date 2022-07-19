© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Putin met with leaders from Turkey and Iran

By Ari Shapiro,
Kat LonsdorfJustine Kenin
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about Putin's visit to Tehran on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Kat Lonsdorf
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now